$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Emergent Biosolutions’ earnings. Emergent Biosolutions reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 341.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Emergent Biosolutions.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $575,115.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $478,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,385 shares of company stock valued at $13,906,937. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.03. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

