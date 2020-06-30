Invesco Ltd. Purchases 9,583 Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brady were worth $22,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Brady by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,961,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Brady by 108.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 999,376 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sidoti raised Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. Brady Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $52,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $2,265,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

