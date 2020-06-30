Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,377,086 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,295,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377,086 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $22,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.