Wedbush Comments on PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PACW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,201,000 after buying an additional 96,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,528,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after buying an additional 312,592 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,845,000 after buying an additional 567,849 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after buying an additional 130,412 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.