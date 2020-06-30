ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.55% of ICU Medical worth $23,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,035,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ICU Medical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 97,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $180.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.53. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $259.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.56.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.87, for a total value of $3,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,211 shares in the company, valued at $16,556,486.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,964 shares in the company, valued at $63,085,159.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,169 shares of company stock worth $9,310,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

