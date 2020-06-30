Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.74. Dycom Industries posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.42. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $8,020,553.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,059,853.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $209,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 65.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,178,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 464,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after buying an additional 256,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,472,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 161,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DY opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

