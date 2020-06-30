Analysts Expect Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. Eldorado Gold reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eldorado Gold.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $204.66 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

EGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGO opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.73. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.