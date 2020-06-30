Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

