Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Cut by Analyst

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,872,000 after purchasing an additional 780,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,150,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,705,000 after acquiring an additional 828,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $249,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

