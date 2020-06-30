Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Middleby Corp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.37 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. CL King began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Middleby from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.20.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Middleby by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Middleby by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $98,051.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $155,545.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.76 per share, for a total transaction of $99,330.00. Insiders purchased a total of 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $495,723 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

