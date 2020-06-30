CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,325 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.49% of CryoPort worth $22,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CryoPort by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CryoPort by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoPort alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

CryoPort stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. CryoPort Inc has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.