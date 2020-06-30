Invesco Ltd. Has $23.37 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,314,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $23,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,982.05. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,826.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $151,888.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,785,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,118,397.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,126. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.89, a PEG ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.