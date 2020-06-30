Invesco Ltd. Sells 29,464 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,464 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.20% of ESCO Technologies worth $23,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESE opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.91. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $180.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.52 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. ESCO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

