Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.10 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,781,000 after acquiring an additional 776,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,132,000 after buying an additional 436,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,311,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,188,000 after buying an additional 446,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

