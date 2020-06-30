Zacks: Brokerages Expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.12. Emcor Group posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 988.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 394.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.01. Emcor Group has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

