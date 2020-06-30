Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBNY. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.69.

Shares of SBNY opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average of $114.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 32.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 48,117 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.