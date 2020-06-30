APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADS opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.53.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

In related news, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

