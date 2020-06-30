APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 331,258 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331,258 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Nielsen worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 605,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Nielsen by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 472,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 193,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Nielsen by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 101,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NLSN opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.