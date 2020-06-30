APG Asset Management N.V. Takes $2.46 Million Position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after buying an additional 41,985 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in International Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,887,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,724,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in International Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBOC opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. International Bancshares Corp has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

