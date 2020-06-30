APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 994,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Skechers USA worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 14.4% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Skechers USA in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the first quarter worth $2,469,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

NYSE SKX opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,714,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.