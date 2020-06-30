APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.31.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

