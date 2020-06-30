APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.31.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co.
APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co.
APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 331,258 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC
APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 331,258 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC
APG Asset Management N.V. Takes $2.46 Million Position in International Bancshares Corp
APG Asset Management N.V. Takes $2.46 Million Position in International Bancshares Corp
APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Skechers USA Inc
APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Skechers USA Inc
APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated
APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated
APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires New Shares in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A
APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires New Shares in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report