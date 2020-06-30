APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires New Shares in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 196,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.26% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTRPA opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $147.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

