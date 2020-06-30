Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 19,521 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 575,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,521 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 11,558.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

KW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of KW opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

