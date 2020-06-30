Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 30,685 Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,685 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.09% of Heritage Financial worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Heritage Financial by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,408,000 after acquiring an additional 327,537 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 593.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 245,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 210,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 148,921 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,568,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heritage Financial news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel purchased 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $100,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,351 shares in the company, valued at $729,961.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of HFWA opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $58.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. Analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

