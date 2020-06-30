Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,872 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,362,000 after buying an additional 88,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,461,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,261,000 after buying an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,586,000 after buying an additional 31,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $80,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.45.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

