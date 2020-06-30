Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 6,423 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of CSW Industrials worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 479,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after buying an additional 140,840 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $970.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials Inc has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.77.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

In other news, CFO James E. Perry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.68 per share, with a total value of $348,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,203.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

