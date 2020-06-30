La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of La-Z-Boy worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sidoti raised their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

LZB opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

