Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Chart Industries worth $15,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,080,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after acquiring an additional 88,004 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

GTLS opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

