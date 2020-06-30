Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,381 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $15,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,951,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,670,000 after acquiring an additional 356,597 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HSBC by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $42.17.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

