Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.44% of Dril-Quip worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $13,983,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $16,764,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $9,179,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 534,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after buying an additional 192,016 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 449,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 117,415 shares during the period.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

Shares of DRQ opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

