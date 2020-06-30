Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Santander Consumer USA worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

In other news, CEO Mahesh Aditya purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 63.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.