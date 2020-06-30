Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $41,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $632,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,629.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,400,415 shares of company stock worth $782,655,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

