Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 74,836 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,836 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Coherus Biosciences worth $15,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CHRS opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Szela sold 54,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $966,847.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,647.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,867 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.