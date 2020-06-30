Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 121.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,046 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,126,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 310,431 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 691,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 471,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 204,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

CTSO stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $345.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. Cytosorbents Corp has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 62.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

