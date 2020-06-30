Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $399,000 in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000.

REGI stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $871.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.73. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $474.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In related news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $217,959.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,968 shares of company stock worth $1,198,159 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

