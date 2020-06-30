Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZION. B. Riley cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

Shares of ZION opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

