Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,626 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $15,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Nelnet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nelnet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 100,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $4,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap purchased 1,347,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $60,044,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,009,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,566,713.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 85.59, a current ratio of 85.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.11). Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NNI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

