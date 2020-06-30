-$0.23 EPS Expected for Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.22). Veritone reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 118.27% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

VERI opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $464.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.68. Veritone has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $19.67.

In other news, Director Richard H. Taketa acquired 5,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,888.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 14,695 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $198,823.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 212,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,924.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $556,037. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Veritone by 11.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Veritone by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

