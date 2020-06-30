Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 10,625 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,387,000 after acquiring an additional 235,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,597,000 after acquiring an additional 673,094 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,461,000 after acquiring an additional 652,388 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,899,000 after acquiring an additional 76,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 175.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $435,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

