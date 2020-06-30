Analysts Expect New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura cut their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2,219.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 143,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

EDU opened at $131.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.