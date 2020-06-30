Wellington Management Group LLP Has $430,000 Position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.39% of Mackinac Financial worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mackinac Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 205,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 44,105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 88,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Mackinac Financial during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

MFNC opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.83. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

