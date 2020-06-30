Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 418,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.55% of Chemours worth $22,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chemours by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 86,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other news, COO Mark Newman bought 2,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,837.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CC stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.43. Chemours Co has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.