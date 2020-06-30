Invesco Ltd. Sells 109,147 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $22,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after purchasing an additional 610,881 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 184,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 33,475 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

