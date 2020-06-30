Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 191.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,941 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $22,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15,436.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

