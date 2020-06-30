Invesco Ltd. Has $22 Million Position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,149 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Novanta worth $22,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Novanta by 40.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $103.90 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.80. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair cut shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.
In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 8,950 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $850,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $506,290.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,545,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,541. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
