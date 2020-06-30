Invesco Ltd. Has $22 Million Position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,149 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Novanta worth $22,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Novanta by 40.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $103.90 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.80. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair cut shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 8,950 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $850,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $506,290.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,545,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,541. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

