Invesco Ltd. Has $21.92 Million Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 391,390 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.35% of JinkoSolar worth $21,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 919,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 37,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 406,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 131,366 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $747.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.35). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

JKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

