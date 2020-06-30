Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,961,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,773 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP worth $21,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 52.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 155,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 11.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

NYSE SBS opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $912.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.