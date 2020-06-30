Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,525 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.09% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $21,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 468.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 518,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 427,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,438,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,936,000 after buying an additional 318,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,167,000 after buying an additional 266,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,791,000 after acquiring an additional 207,348 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 123.89%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

