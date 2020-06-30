Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Position Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $21,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WABC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WABC. Piper Sandler started coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

WABC opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 37.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.