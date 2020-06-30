Invesco Ltd. Sells 15,806 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Oshkosh worth $21,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,775 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,520,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,797,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,223,000 after purchasing an additional 166,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

NYSE:OSK opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.